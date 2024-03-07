System Logistics Brings The Future Of Supply Chain To LogiMAT And SITL 2024

In a global context where innovation and sustainability are shaping the contours of the future, System Logistics is set to play a leading role at two of the industry's most eagerly awaited international trade fairs: LogiMAT, in Stuttgart, and SITL Europe, in Paris, from 19-21 March 2024.

The company will showcase its latest innovations in intralogistics and material handling at stand A361 at LogiMAT and stand G132 at SITL.

System Logistics, part of the KRONES group, stands out in the international supply chain landscape for its exceptional ability to provide modular solutions for warehouses, distribution centres, and production facilities worldwide based on flexible, scalable and repetitive automation.

This commitment reflects the company's vision to contribute significantly to innovation in the sector to improve the quality of life by creating systems that not only meet customers' current needs but also anticipate the dynamics of a constantly evolving market.

With a particular focus on the food-and-beverage and retail sectors, the depth of System Logistics' offering is manifested in its wide range of state-of-the-art technologies, including trans-elevators, high-density warehouses, sophisticated robotics, shuttles and integrated conveyor systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

These solutions, supported by customised proprietary software and dedicated customer service, enable efficient operations in a variety of environments, from ambient to controlled or cold temperatures (0 - 4 °C), and even extreme freezing conditions (-25 °C).

Such versatility is essential to meet modern logistics challenges, while ensuring flexibility and respect for the environment.

Most of the technologies of System Logistics solutions are fully engineered, developed, produced and installed by the company.

This approach not only ensures a high quality of service, but also represents added value for its customers, offering a single point of reference for the realisation of complex projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed solutions are, therefore, flexible and designed to meet different operational needs with a sustainability footprint.

Sustainability is a fundamental pillar for the company, which sees the reduction of environmental impact and energy consumption as a strategic objective.

The adoption of sustainable practices through innovative technologies makes it possible to combine environmental advantages with economic and operational benefits, making the company a strategic partner for customers committed to sustainability.

System Logistics invites you to LogiMAT and SITL 2024 to discover how its modular solutions can transform your supply chain.

This article was written in partnership with System Logistics.