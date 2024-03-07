52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

System Logistics Brings The Future Of Supply Chain To LogiMAT And SITL 2024

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share

    • In a global context where innovation and sustainability are shaping the contours of the future, System Logistics is set to play a leading role at two of the industry's most eagerly awaited international trade fairs: LogiMAT, in Stuttgart, and SITL Europe, in Paris, from 19-21 March 2024.

    The company will showcase its latest innovations in intralogistics and material handling at stand A361 at LogiMAT and stand G132 at SITL.

    System Logistics, part of the KRONES group, stands out in the international supply chain landscape for its exceptional ability to provide modular solutions for warehouses, distribution centres, and production facilities worldwide based on flexible, scalable and repetitive automation.

    This commitment reflects the company's vision to contribute significantly to innovation in the sector to improve the quality of life by creating systems that not only meet customers' current needs but also anticipate the dynamics of a constantly evolving market.

    With a particular focus on the food-and-beverage and retail sectors, the depth of System Logistics' offering is manifested in its wide range of state-of-the-art technologies, including trans-elevators, high-density warehouses, sophisticated robotics, shuttles and integrated conveyor systems.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These solutions, supported by customised proprietary software and dedicated customer service, enable efficient operations in a variety of environments, from ambient to controlled or cold temperatures (0 - 4 °C), and even extreme freezing conditions (-25 °C).

    Such versatility is essential to meet modern logistics challenges, while ensuring flexibility and respect for the environment.

    Most of the technologies of System Logistics solutions are fully engineered, developed, produced and installed by the company. 

    This approach not only ensures a high quality of service, but also represents added value for its customers, offering a single point of reference for the realisation of complex projects.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The proposed solutions are, therefore, flexible and designed to meet different operational needs with a sustainability footprint.

    Sustainability is a fundamental pillar for the company, which sees the reduction of environmental impact and energy consumption as a strategic objective.

    The adoption of sustainable practices through innovative technologies makes it possible to combine environmental advantages with economic and operational benefits, making the company a strategic partner for customers committed to sustainability.

    System Logistics invites you to LogiMAT and SITL 2024 to discover how its modular solutions can transform your supply chain.

    This article was written in partnership with System Logistics.

    Related articles
    Advertisement

    Recommended Reading
    1
    Features

    Geopolitical Upheaval And Legislative Change: More Turmoil For Shipping?
    Geopolitical Upheaval And Legislative Change: More Turmoil For Shipping?
    2
    Supply Chain

    MC Develops New Platform To Track Suppliers' Environmental Impact
    MC Develops New Platform To Track Suppliers' Environmental Impact
    3
    Supply Chain

    Southeast Asia's Palm Production Seen Below Expectations, Says Analyst
    Southeast Asia's Palm Production Seen Below Expectations, Says Analyst
    4
    Supply Chain

    Nestlé Invests CHF 80m In Plant-Based Food Factory In Serbia
    Nestl&eacute; Invests CHF 80m In Plant-Based Food Factory In Serbia

    Partner Content

    Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

    By Diebold Nixdorf

    KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

    By KNAPP

    Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

    By Lobster Council of Canada

    See more insights
    Advertisement
    Get the week's top grocery retail news

    The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

    Processing your request...

    Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

    By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
    ESM
    ESM Magazine
    Follow us
    Get the app today!
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM

    Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com