Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

There Will Be 'No Domestic Food Shortages', Says Russian Deputy PM

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Russia said on Tuesday there was no risk of a food shortage on the domestic market and cautioned consumers against rushing out to stock up on staples after several countries introduced sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's economy is facing its gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union after the United States and Europe cut Russia off from swathes of the global economy due to Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"There are no conditions for risks of a shortage or for a reduction in product range," Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said in a statement.

"It is not worth driving up artificial demand with purchases for the future," Abramchenko said. "We will reorient the market and establish mutually profitable trade, expand our partnership network with friendly countries."

Russia has already taken steps to safeguard its food market in light of Western sanctions.

Introduction Of Export Bans

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed an order banning the export of white and raw sugar until August 31, and banning wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until June 30.

President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is essential to ensure Russian security after NATO admitted members up to Russia's borders and Western countries supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv.

German Trade With Russia

Elsewhere, Germany's trade with Russia rose sharply in January, the month before the invasion of Ukraine with both imports and exports up on the year, Germany's Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

While exports to Russia from Germany rose 30.7% to €2.1 billion in January, imports increased by 57.8% to €4.0 billion from the previous year.

Higher prices for crude oil and natural gas imports led to an import surplus of €1.8 billion in January compared to a €900 million import surplus in the first month of 2021.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Carrefour Launches Dedicated Online Grocery Platform In Madrid
2
Supply Chain

Russia May Suspend Grain Exports Until 30 June
3
Supply Chain

Ivory Coast Rains Spur Cocoa Mid-Crop After Dry Spell
4
Supply Chain

Argentina Halts Export Registration For Soy Oil, Meal
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com