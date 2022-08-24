Tyson Foods Invests €201m In Amarillo Beef Plant

Meat processor Tyson Foods has announced an investment of $200 million (€201 million) at its Amarillo beef plant in Texas to expand and upgrade operations and build a new team member well-being area.

The project will begin in the coming months and involves the construction of more than 13,000 square metre extension on the existing beef complex to house several upgraded team member well-being areas, including locker rooms, cafeteria, and office space.

Amarillo Plant Renovation

The renovation project will also see the company expand and enhance the facility’s existing operations floor.

Expected to be completed by 2024, it will improve team member experience and overall operational efficiencies.

The project is not expected to add jobs to the plant, which currently employs 4,000 team members.

Kevin Carter, executive director, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation stated, "Thank you to Tyson Foods for its continued commitment to the Amarillo area.

"Today’s announcement solidifies Tyson’s position as a top economic driver in our community for years to come and the $200 million capital expenditure illustrates a significant investment in Tyson Foods’ future in Amarillo."

Tyson Foods Production Facilities

The Amarillo plant is one Tyson Foods' largest beef facilities, producing commodity cuts of fresh beef and specialty products and houses a ground beef patty operation.

Products from the facility are packaged and boxed for sale to retail and foodservice customers throughout the US and internationally.

The meat processor hopes the expansion will modernise the facility by incorporating enhanced automation and new technologies.

The new space also supports several of the company's sustainability efforts through energy and water conservation improvements.

Specially designed water utility equipment, pumps, and piping will automate and allow for a reduction in water usage.

“We’re committed to be the most sought-after place to work and while we’ve invested heavily in new benefits for our team, this project will improve the on-site work experience for our team members, while making our operations more efficient,” said Shane Miller, group president of Tyson Foods Fresh Meats.

