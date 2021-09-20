ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK Meat Industry Warns Some Firms Have Just Five Days' CO2 Supply

Published on Sep 20 2021 9:55 AM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / Meat / Distribution / Production / Carbon Dioxide

UK Meat Industry Warns Some Firms Have Just Five Days' CO2 Supply

Some of Britain's meat processors will run out of carbon dioxide within five days, forcing them to halt production, the head of the industry's lobby group warned on Monday.

A jump in gas prices has forced several domestic energy suppliers out of business and has shut fertiliser plants that also produce carbon dioxide (CO2), used to stun animals before slaughter and prolong the shelf-life of food.

The shortage of CO2, also used to put the fizz in beer, cider and soft drinks, has compounded an acute shortage of truck drivers in the UK, which has been blamed on the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit.

"My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

With no CO2 a meat processor cannot operate, he said.

Animal Welfare Problems

"The animals have to stay on farm, they'll cause farmers on the farm huge animal welfare problems and British pork and British poultry will disappear off the shelves," Allen said.

"We're two weeks away from seeing some real impacts on the shelves. On the poultry side we're hearing they're even tighter supplies so we might see poultry disappearing even sooner."

Allen said the government was working hard to try and resolve the issue and could hopefully persuade a UK fertiliser producer to re-start their plant.

CO2 Crisis

Advertisement

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents retailers including the major supermarket groups, said the CO2 crisis added to existing pressures on production and distribution.

"Retailers are working with their suppliers to resolve this issue, but government must investigate this issue as soon as possible and work with industry to ensure a solution is found quickly and problems don’t escalate further," said Andrew Opie, the BRC's director of food and sustainability.

Foreign office minister James Cleverly said the government was looking to address short-term shortages.

"We will ensure that we are able to put food on the table, obviously that is a real priority," he told Sky News.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Meat Processor Cranswick Says CO2 Shortages Could Halt Production

UK Meat Processor Cranswick Says CO2 Shortages Could Halt Production
Morrisons Commences Trial Of 'Zero Waste' Stores In Edinburgh

Morrisons Commences Trial Of 'Zero Waste' Stores In Edinburgh
Philip Morris Seals Deal For Vectura Despite Health Group Concerns

Philip Morris Seals Deal For Vectura Despite Health Group Concerns
More UK Shoppers Prefer Online Shopping Since Pandemic, Study Finds

More UK Shoppers Prefer Online Shopping Since Pandemic, Study Finds
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

EU Fishing Subsidies Encourage Overfishing, Affect Climate Mon, 20 Sep 2021

EU Fishing Subsidies Encourage Overfishing, Affect Climate
Italy’s iN’s Mercato Expands Fairtrade Range Mon, 20 Sep 2021

Italy’s iN’s Mercato Expands Fairtrade Range
Corn, Soybeans Fall As US Harvest Progresses; Wheat Eases Mon, 20 Sep 2021

Corn, Soybeans Fall As US Harvest Progresses; Wheat Eases
Żabka Adds Zero-Emission Electric Truck To Fleet Mon, 20 Sep 2021

Żabka Adds Zero-Emission Electric Truck To Fleet
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN