Ukraine Puts Grain Exports At 48.4 Million Tonnes So Far In 2022/23 Season

Ukraine's grain exports for the 2022/23 July-June season stood at 48.4 million tonnes as of 26 June, four days before the end of the marketing year, according to the latest data from the agriculture ministry.

The ministry said Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February last year, had exported the same volume of grain as of June 29, 2022.

It said the volume in the current season so far includes 16.6 million tonnes of wheat, 28.8 million tonnes of corn and about 2.7 million tonnes of barley.

The ministry said grain exports in June had reached 3.09 million tonnes.

Revised Forecast

Also on Monday, first deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said Ukraine had revised its 2023 grain harvest forecast to 46 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 45 million tonnes.

He said farms in southern regions of Ukraine had already harvested the first 100,000 tonnes of new harvest grain.

Vysotskiy gave no reason for the change in the harvest outlook. Ukrainian weather forecasters have said they expect a good winter grain crop thanks to favourable weather conditions this spring.

A major grain grower and exporter, Ukraine's grain output dropped to about 53 million tonnes in clean weight in the 2022 calendar year from a record 86 million in 2021.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian Danube river ports exported a record three million tonnes of food in May amid a significant slowdown in exports through its key Black Sea ports, the Ukrainian seaport authority said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news.