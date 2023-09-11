Warehouse Robotics Market To Be Worth $15.8bn By 2030: Study

The warehouse robotics market is set to be worth approximately $15.79 billion (€14.72 billion) by 2030, a new report by Adroit Market Research has found.

This will be a significant increase on the $4.4 billion (€4.1 billion) value of the warehouse robotics market in 2020, with the market growing at a CAGR of 15.81% over the period from 2021 to 2030.

According to Adroit Market Research, robotics and warehouse automation is in 'high demand' as a result of the growth of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing.

'A Crucial Component'

'Robotics is a crucial component of the logistics infrastructure for e-commerce businesses since they have to handle a large number of orders quickly and precisely,' the report states.

'Businesses from a variety of industries are trying to increase productivity, lower labour costs, and enhance overall supply chain operations. It is harder to locate and keep competent personnel when there are labor shortages in storage and logistics across several locations. To fill this labour shortage, warehouse robots are a potential answer. Robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technologies are constantly improving, making robots more powerful, adaptable, and economical for warehouse applications.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia Pacific To Dominate

Asia Pacific is set to dominate the warehouse robotics market over the course of the decade, with Japan's Nippon Technologies currently supplying around 44% of warehouse robots globally.

In Europe, meanwhile, Germany is proving itself to be a powerhouse in this sector, with around 38% of the overall market.

Future Of Work In Logistics

Separately, a recent report by DHL, Future of Work in Logistics 2021-2022, suggested that technology continues to integrate into all aspects of the logistics sector, enhancing the capabilities of the supply chain workforce.

According to DHL's findings, a significant majority of logistics professionals express a positive sentiment regarding the role of technology in their current responsibilities. When asked whether technology had a positive or negative impact on their work in the past five years, nine out of ten workers perceived technology as beneficial. Interestingly, there was little disparity in responses between office-based and field-based workers.

Nonetheless, despite the overall positive view of technology adoption, there exists a degree of apprehension about future advancements in automation and artificial intelligence. Approximately 58% of operational staff and 52% of office staff believe that technological progress could potentially pose a threat to their job security and career prospects.