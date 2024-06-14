Asda Unveils 'Nanzones' For Senior Football Fans 

As the Euro 2024 kicks off, UK retailer Asda has announced the launch of 'Nanzones', or fan zones designed for the elderly.

Nearly two million people aged over 65 are set to watch the football tournament alone this summer, Asda said citing recent research.

The first Nanzones will open at Asda stores in Watford, Manchester, and Liverpool for the England vs Denmark game on 20 June.

David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda commented, "Sport has a way of bringing people together like nothing else. That’s why we want to use the power of football fandom to help strengthen community spirit this summer – and the Nanzones sit at the heart of that ambition.

"Our colleagues and customers really care about supporting the elderly in their communities, and we hope that by encouraging the nation to join our pledge to bring people together, we can help combat loneliness and social isolation."

Nanzones

Each Nanzone will allow local elderly people to unite over food, drink and football.

The fan zones for senior citizens are free to enter and will feature football decorations and refreshments, offering a safe and friendly environment.

Asda will offer free food, drink, transport, and televised live sports at each Nanzone.

Togetherness Tracker

According to the retailer’s Togetherness Tracker, 60% of people surveyed think more needs to be done to combat loneliness and social isolation, with the elderly called out as the group most in need of support within communities.

The supermarket has also called on Britons of all ages to check in on an elderly relative, friend, or neighbour during the summer of sport, sitting with them to enjoy the game, or whatever sporting event they’re keen to watch.

The retailer added that people of all ages are welcome to watch the game in a Nanzone alongside elderly fans.