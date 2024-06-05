52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Asda Appoints Lidl Executive To Lead Store Operations And Distribution

By Dayeeta Das
UK retailer Asda has appointed Matt Heslop to lead its stores and distribution operations, including the 470 convenience stores in its Asda Express division.

Currently, Heslop serves as the chief operating officer of Lidl GB.

Heslop gained a wealth of experience in retail operations, having spent over 20 years with the discounter in various senior operational roles.

Asda added that his experience in the convenience sector will help accelerate Asda Express’ position in the fast-growing £40-bn convenience market.

Elsewhere, Matt Kelleher will join the business in July as the chief digital officer to oversee Asda’s e-commerce and data functions.

He will also lead the technology function once the IT separation from Walmart is completed later this year.

Kelleher will join Asda from Morrisons, where he previously served as the chief information officer.

'Proven Track Record'

Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda, commented, “He [Heslop] is an experienced operator with a proven track record in managing substantial retail operations in a fast-growing company.

“Along with Matt Kelleher, who assumes the role of chief digital officer in July, these appointments further strengthen the leadership team as we continue to deliver against our strategy.”

Simon Gregg, senior vice president of e-commerce and Retail South at Asda has stepped down and will leave the company in July 2024.

Recently, Asda announced an investment of £50 million (€58.6 million) in a store upgrade programme aimed at improving the shopping experience of customers in its larger supermarkets and superstores.

The retailer will commence the project at its Long Eaton store in Nottingham and extend it to 170 stores in total.

