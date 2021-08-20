Asda Partners With Online Fashion Brand Missguided

ESM Magazine

Published on Aug 20 2021 12:28 PM in Retail tagged: Asda / Clothing / fashion / Georges at Asda / Missguided

UK retailer Asda has announced a partnership with the online fashion brand Missguided via its fashion arm George at Asda.

The partnership will see the retailer offer a selection of dresses, blouses and co-ords in 100 stores and online at George.com.

The initiative aligns with George’s wider strategy to partner with relevant brands that appeal to younger shoppers and complement existing trend-inspired own-label collections, including womenswear label G21 and athleisure collection Holy Field.

Vice-president of George product, Zoe Matthews, commented, “We’ve already launched with a number of third-party brands to offer their products online and in our stores, using our combined expertise to create a compelling customer proposition for younger shoppers.

“A focus on test and learn and agile processes has enabled us to do this at pace, taking learnings from each to continually improve the customer experience. We continue to grow the roster of brands we’re able to offer, with more exciting collaborations planned that complement our core George fashion business.”

Earlier this week, Asda announced a £10 voucher on clothing at George to encourage people in the age group of 18-30 years to take the COVID-19 vaccine at one of its three vaccination centres.

Third-Party Partnership

Earlier this year, George announced plans to partner with around 16 to 20 third party brands.

It already offers ranges from In The Style, Lee and Wrangler, Threadbare, Brave Soul and Girls on Film in select Asda stores and online.

Founded in 2009 in the UK by Nitin Passi, Missguided offers clothes that reflct bold fashion and forward-thinking styles.

The brand draws influence from social media, street style and popular culture, creating collections inspired by millennial women who champion freedom of expression.

In April of this year, George at Asda launching a new second-hand vintage fashion range in its stores, allowing customers to shop sustainably and prevent thousands of tonnes of from clothes going to landfills each year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

