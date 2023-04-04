52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Theo Müller Closes Partial Acquisition Of FrieslandCampina's German Consumer Business

By Dayeeta Das
Theo Müller group has announced that it has completed the acquisition of the majority of the German business of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. on 1 April 2023.

The deal, announced in June of last year, was approved by the antitrust authorities in Germany and Austria at the end of February 2023.

The dairy group has integrated around 670 employees of FrieslandCampina's German operations in Cologne, Heilbronn and Schefflenz as part of the deal.

The acquisition will see Theo Müller acquire the Landliebe, Mondelice, Südmilch and Puddis brands as well as the Gastro food service.

'An Excellent Fit'

Marcus Almeling, CFO of Theo Müller commented, "The Landliebe brand is not only very popular among consumers in Germany, but it also enjoys a very high level of trust. Not only is it an excellent fit with our existing, strong brands, but its positioning in the market fits perfectly between our successful Müller and Weihenstephan brands."

Almeling continued, "Our employees are characterised by a mixture of impressive know-how and genuine passion for dairy products. As a result, we will develop the Landliebe brand - analogous to the success story of the Weihenstephan brand - into one of the sustainably profitable pillars of the corporate group."

Under a temporary licence, the Optiwell and Fruttis brands will also be a part of the dairy products portfolio of the Theo Müller group of companies.

Theo Müller expects to add approximately €300 million to its total turnover through this acquisition.

Read More: Most Valuable Brands In Germany Revealed: Kantar

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

