Portuguese Consumers Prefer Mercadona For Grocery Shopping, Study Finds

A study by the consumer association Deco Proteste found that Mercadona, El Corte Inglés/Supercor and My Auchan are the most popular supermarket chains among Portuguese consumers.

According to the study, 55% of consumers visit a supermarket once or twice a week, with 67% paying with a debit card. More than half (53%) visit the same supermarket every week.

Moreover, close to three quarters (74%) have never purchased from an online supermarket.

The most important factor for consumers when choosing a supermarket is price, followed by product satisfaction and store comfort, the data showed. Proximity to home or work featured as the most common reason for choosing a particular supermarket.

Top Supermarkets

Mercadona stores were rated highly for their comfort, price indication, fish quality, private-label product quality and availability, and product satisfaction, Deco Proteste noted. The only area where Mercadona received low ratings was for promotions and discounts.

Elsewhere, El Corte Inglés/Supercor stores were rated highly for their meat quality and comfort, while the price of products, promotions, and discounts received low ratings.

My Auchan stores were rated highly for their parking and meat and fish quality.

Other Trends

Private-label items emerged as the most popular in certain categories and chains. Dairy products, merchandise, detergents, hygiene products, and cosmetics are most popular at Lidl and Mercadona, followed by Aldi.

Delivery accuracy ranked as the most important factor for consumers when choosing an online supermarket. El Corte Inglés and Pingo Doce (Mercadão) were rated highly for the same. Availability of products, punctuality, and condition of products upon arrival were also cited as important factors for consumers.

Pingo Doce and Continente Modelo supermarkets in Madeira received the lowest overall satisfaction ratings due to high prices. Minipreço received low ratings nationwide for parking and comfort, with another core complaint being the lack of organic products.

Portuguese consumers are most satisfied with online shopping at El Corte Inglés, according to the study.

These results come from a survey conducted in June 2023 with over 4,000 consumers and considered 20 supermarkets and four online stores.