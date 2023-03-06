52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Pingo Doce Runs The Biggest Store Network In Portugal, Survey Finds

By Branislav Pekic
Portugal closed 2022 with 4,205 stores operated by 34 large-scale retailer brands, with half of the network concentrated in 34 municipalities, according to a new study.

The market survey, conducted by Marktest in October 2022, included the following brands: Agriloja, Aldi, Amanhecer, Auchan, Bolama, Bricomarché, Conforama, Continente, Coviran, Decathlon, Intermarché, El Corte Inglés, Fnac, Froiz, Ikea, E. Leclerc, Leroy Merlin, Lidl, Max Mat, Media Markt, Mercadona, Meu Super, Minipreço, Mo, Pingo Doce, Pollux, Radio Popular, SPAR, Sport Zone, Staples, Supercor, Well's, Worten and Zippy.

Pingo Doce (owned by Jerónimo Martins), with 470 stores, emerged as the banner with the largest network with presence in 164 of the 308 municipalities in the country.

Grupo Dia’s Minipreço, which recently resized its network, booked the second position with 442 stores across 176 municipalities in the country.

Elsewhere, Amanhecer supermarkets ranked third with 416 stores in 172 municipalities.

The study noted that if Continente, Meu Super and Well's stores are added to these three brands, the six largest players would account for 53% of stores in the large-scale retail sector in Portugal.

Other Findings

The big distribution chains are present in almost all of Portugal, and only ten municipalities do not have any of these stores.

Lisbon, with 265 stores and Sintra, with 122, are the municipalities with the most stores, followed by Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia, with 110 and 103 stores, respectively.

The number of stores at the time of the study was around two and a half times the number registered in 2009, when there were 1,678 outlets operated by 36 retailer brands.

In relative terms, Ribeira Grande, Espinho and Peniche were the municipalities where the number of large stores grew the most, multiplying by 10, eight and seven times, respectively, compared with the 2009 figures.

In absolute terms, it was in Lisbon (181), Sintra (71) and Porto (62) that more stores opened over these 13 years.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

