52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Sales Growth Stagnates In German E-Commerce Market

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Sales Growth Stagnates In German E-Commerce Market

Sales growth in the German e-commerce market fell by 0.2% in 2023, new research by the EHI Retail Institute and ECDB has found.

According to the E-Commerce-Markt Deutschland 2024 study, the stagnation in sales last year follows on from a 2022 in which a 2.8% decline in sales was recorded.

Online Sales In Germany

The study takes into account sales at the top 1,000 B2C online platforms in Germany, which reported combined sales of €77.5 billion last year, a decline of €164.5 million compared to the previous year.

This figure is not price-adjusted, however, so the rate of increase due to inflation is not taken into account.

'Levelled Out'

According to Lars Hofacker, head of the e-commerce research department at EHI, the current patterns indicate that the boost in online sales experienced as a result of the pandemic has "levelled out", and online is returning to the same patterns it experienced prior to COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the current year, we expect moderate growth of 1.1% in nominal terms in the sales of the top 1,000 online shops," he commented.

Prior to the pandemic, sales across the top 1,000 online platforms in Germany had increased by an average of 10.7% per year since 2008, with the report noting that if this trend had continued, the sales total recorded last year would have been roughly on a par with the actual figure.

The largest online retailers operating in Germany are Amazon (with sales of €14.66 billion), Otto (€4.2 billion) and Zalando (€2.51 billion).

International players are also in the ascendancy, the study found, with Shein now Germany's 18th largest online retailer, with sales of €567 million, a 30.6% increase year-on-year. Elsewhere, Aliexpress recorded sales of €1.24 billion, a 43% rise.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Tailor-Made Solutions For Retailers
Tailor-Made Solutions For Retailers
2
Features

Generation Gen AI – Exploring The Potential For AI In Retail
Generation Gen AI &ndash;&nbsp;Exploring The Potential For AI In Retail
3
Technology

Arneg and Incold To Exhibit At Chillventa 2024
Arneg and Incold To Exhibit At Chillventa 2024
4
Technology

Are You Playing Refrigeration Roulette?
Are You Playing Refrigeration Roulette?
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com