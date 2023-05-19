Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Slovenia

In April, annual inflation in Slovenia stood at 9.4% (compared to 6.9% in the same period last year), according to data from the Slovenian Statistics Office.

Over the course of a year, the price of goods and services increased on average by 10.1% and 7.9%, respectively. Non-durable goods prices were up 12.0%, semi-durable goods prices rose 7.6%, and durable goods prices rose 5.5%.

The biggest impact on the annual inflation, equating to around 2.7 percentage points, came from a 15.8% increase in food prices and non-alcoholic beverages.

Here's an overview of the top ten supermarket retail chains in Slovenia, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Mercator

Turnover: €1.25 billion (2021)

Mercator is one of the largest companies in Slovenia and recorded an annual turnover of €1.25 billion in 2021.

Within the framework of the Fortenova Group, it operates in the entire region of Southeast Europe.

Mercator has 737 outlets in Slovenia as of this year.

2. SPAR

Turnover: €866 million (2021)

SPAR is in second place and recorded an annual turnover of €866 million in 2021.

It has 143 outlets in Slovenia as of this year, and trade under the banners INTERSPAR, SPAR City, SPAR markt, SPAR and Tchibo.

3. Hofer

Turnover: €593 million (2021)

In Slovenia, discounter Aldi operates under the name Hofer, and the business recorded €593 million in sales in 2021.

It currently has 73 outlets in the country.

4. Lidl

Turnover: €489 million (2021)

Discounter Lidl has been present in Slovenia since 2007.

It recorded an annual turnover of €489 million in 2021 and has 65 stores in Slovenia as of this year.

5. EngroTUS

Turnover: €455 million (2021)

EngroTUS recorded an annual turnover of €455 million in 2021.

It currently has 143 outlets in Slovenia and trades under the banner TUS.

Other notable retailers in Slovenia include EuroSpin, which operates 55 outlets in the country, Jager, with 43 outlets, and E.Leclerc, with two outlets.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

