SPAR Helps Croatian Manufacturers Generate Turnover Of €145m In 2022

Croatian manufacturers generated a turnover of €145 million in 2022 from the sales of their goods through SPAR's distribution network in Italy, Austria, Slovenia and Hungary.

The total export value of Croatian products in SPAR stores in these countries increased 36% compared with 2021.

The biggest increase in exports was seen in Austria, with growth in sales of Croatian brands, such as Podravka's Linolada or Vegete and Atlantic Grupa's Cedevite.

Graševina Kutjevo and Badel Pelinkovac also witnessed significant growth in the country, SPAR added.

Violeta, the maker of own-brand wet wipes for SPAR, witnessed the highest growth in the Slovenian market.

Data revealed that Slovenians also prefer traditional Slavonic products of the DOBRO brand marketed by Žito d.o.o, while Italians opt for Croatian cod and Zigante truffles.

'An Extremely Important Distribution Channel'

Helmut Fenzl, president of the SPAR Croatia Management Board said, "We are proud that through the SPAR sales network in Austria, Slovenia, Hungary and Italy we provide Croatian producers with an extremely important distribution channel and contribute to their continuous growth.

"We are glad that in addition to large domestic producers such as Podravka and Atlantic, more and more medium-sized and even small companies are achieving significant growth through the SPAR sales network."

Other Croatian brands that stood out for their performance during the year were Gatarić Group, a manufacturer and distributor of goods for offices and schools, Vimi lip balm, and New Bakery.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine