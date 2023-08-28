Tesco Ireland Allocates €80m For New Stores And Renovations

Tesco Ireland plans to invest €80 million this year on eight new store openings, upgrade projects for 50 stores, and maintenance across its store network in the country.

The announcement comes ahead of the opening of its 167th store in Ireland on Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham, in South Dublin on 7 September.

Located in a busy residential area, the new Tesco Express store will cater to customers looking for convenience and choice within minutes of where they live and work.

The retailer plans to open three more Express stores in Dublin by the end of the year, as well as other stores in Cork and Waterford.

These new stores will create over 100 jobs in local communities and internal role transfers for existing colleagues. It will also open up new management and career opportunities, Tesco added.

Geoff Byrne, chief operating officer of Tesco Ireland, stated, "We have an ambitious development strategy for the business and are very excited to be expanding our Tesco Express model. We remain as committed as ever to delivering a rewarding shopping experience for our customers, which offers real value.

"Our Two Oaks store is the first of eight new stores we plan to open this year. Our Tesco Express model is proving very successful in urban settings and reflects evolving consumer demand for greater convenient shopping opportunities in high footfall areas."

Value-Added Services

Recently, the retailer rolled out its Clubcard Prices offering to Express format stores, offering customers exclusive deals on various products, ranging from everyday staples to treats.

In June, it announced a price-cut campaign and reduced the prices of more than 700 products by an average of 10%.

Tesco operates around 166 stores across Ireland, employing over 13,000 people in cities and towns and supporting almost 45,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

The retailer purchases Irish food and drinks worth €1.6 billion a year.