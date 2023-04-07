Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Ireland

Irish supermarkets have faced a number of challenges over the past year due to uncertainty over Brexit, supply chain disruptions, and surging inflation effects.

As ESM recently reported, Irish grocery retailers saw a 13% year-on-year increase in shopper footfall – the highest level since March 2020 – in the four weeks to 19 March 2023, according to the latest data from Kantar.

At the same time, the value of grocery sales increased by 13.3%, as the average price per pack increased by 13.8% – an indication of the inflationary challenges facing shoppers at present.

Irish shoppers are turning to private-label products as they seek to save money, with store brand sales rising 13.5%, compared to branded goods, which grew 6.2%, the data showed.

Here's an overview of the top ten supermarket retail chains in Ireland, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Musgrave Group

Turnover: €4.5 billion (2022)

The Musgrave Group is the leading retail and wholesale business in Ireland with a turnover of €4.5 billion in 2022. The family-owned company operates a variety of retail chains including SuperValu, Centra, Daybreak and Day Today.

The group operates 840 stores across Ireland as of this year.

2. Dunnes Stores

Turnover: €4.1 billion (estimated, 2021)

Dunnes Stores is a privately-owned Irish retailer with an estimated turnover of €4.1 billion in 2021. It operated an estimated 116 stores throughout Ireland as of last year, and also trades in fashion, textiles and homewares, as well as food.

In February, Dunnes Stores acquired Dublin-based same-day delivery company Buymie.

3. Tesco Ireland

Turnover: €2.9 billion (2022)

In third place. Tesco Ireland had a turnover of €2.9 billion in 2022. The retailer operates more than 154 outlets (as of 2022) across the country under various banners, including Tesco Extra, Tesco Express, and Tesco Metro.

Tesco has had a permanent presence in Ireland since 1997, when it acquired the Powers Supermarkets business, however it also traded in the country for a period in the 1980s.

4. Aldi Ireland

Turnover: €2 billion (2021)

Aldi Ireland reported a turnover of €2 billion in 2021. The company has 150 stores in Ireland as of this year.

Part of the Aldi Süd network, Aldi first entered the Irish market in 1999.

5. SPAR

Turnover: €1.56 billion (2022)

SPAR Ireland, operated by BWG Foods, recorded a turnover of €1.56 billion in 2022. The group currently operates 1.,030 stores across Ireland, under the banners SPAR, EUROSPAR, Londis, Mace, Value Centre and XL stores.

SPAR and EUROSPAR recently announced plans to add 60 new stores to their combined network in Ireland by 2025. The project will see an investment of €65 million from BWG Foods, as well as contributions from independent SPAR and EUROSPAR retailers.

6. Lidl Ireland

Turnover: €1 billion (estimated, 2021)

Lidl Ireland, part of the international Schwarz Group, reported an estimated turnover of €1 billion in 2021.

The company operates over 187 outlets in Ireland as of 2022. Lidl first entered the Irish grocery market in 2000.

7. Iceland

Turnover: €65 million (2022)

Iceland had a turnover in Ireland of €65 million in 2022, from a network of 27 outlets across the country.

In February, the Irish Examiner reported that Iceland had sold all the 27 stores it directly owns in Ireland to a new franchise owner, The Project Point Technologies, which will operate the outlets going forward.

8. Fresh The Good Food Market

Turnover: €28 million (2021)

Fresh The Good Food Market launched in Ireland in 2006, when the first Fresh supermarket opened its doors in Smithfield Village in Dublin 7.

The group had an annual turnover €28 million in 2021 and currently operates nine stores as of this year.

9. Gala

Turnover: N/A

Gala Retail is a convenience store chain, operating a total of 168 stores under its Gala and Gala Express banners. The business was launched in 1998 by a group of Irish wholesalers.

10. Costcutter

Turnover: N/A

Operated by Cork's Barry Group, Costcutter had 77 stores in Ireland as of 2022.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine