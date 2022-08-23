Tesco Ireland To Invest €50m In New Stores And Renovation

Retailer Tesco Ireland is set to spend approximately €50 million this year as it looks to open a number of new stores and renovate existing ones.

The announcement was made at the launch of its latest store at South Lotts Road, Dublin.

New Store Opening And Renovation Programme

The new South Lotts Road supermarket is the 154th store in the Tesco Ireland portfolio.

The outlet is spread across a total retail space of over 557 square metres, and the retailer hopes the store will bring more employment to the area and increase the local customer's shopping choice.

Alongside the renovation and new opening programme, there is also a separate rebrand and redesign programme getting underway with Tesco’s recently acquired portfolio of nine stores across Galway city and county owned by the Joyce family, which was completed in June.

In Dublin, a Tesco Express store recently opened in Spencer Dock, with two further Tesco Express stores scheduled to open in Smithfield and Charlemont Square before the end of the year.

Tesco also opened a brand new 1,000 square metre store at White Pines in Rathfarnham in February.

A similar size store will also open its doors at Adamstown in West Dublin later this year.

The company has completed the refurbishment and extension of Tesco’s Artane Castle store, which has been in operation for 39 years. A refit programme of older stores is also underway across the country, the retailer added.

Tesco Ireland CEO, Natasha Adams, said, "For 25 years, Tesco has been committed to delivering real value to customers and our ambitious development strategy sets us up for the next chapter of investment in our business in Ireland. We are continuously expanding and maintaining our estates and we are adding new employment with every store opening.

"White Pines, Rathfarnham which opened in February was our first new store in almost four years and has delivered 60 new jobs. Our Tesco Express model, which will see four stores opening in Dublin this year, is proving very successful in urban settings and reflects evolving consumer demand for greater convenience shopping opportunities in high footfall areas."

"We anticipate these new store openings and the addition of Joyce’s supermarkets in Galway, we will bring our overall number of stores to 165 this year, which is really good news for our colleagues, customers and the communities in which we operate," Adams added.

Tesco Ireland Initiatives To Combat Inflation

Tesco Ireland is attempting to ensure the current increased inflation has a minimal impact on the shopping habits of its customers.

This includes efforts to ensure the Clubcard continues to help customers get as much value as possible from their shopping.

Through Clubcard Prices, nearly 1 million households have access promotional offers on a wide range of products, while also getting rewarded with Clubcard points at the same time.

Aldi Price Match offers customers the option to buy 100s of products price matched against Aldi, including ingredients for meals for four.

