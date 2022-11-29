Subscribe Login
After Debut In Warsaw, Kerfuś eRobot Visits Other Polish Cities

At the end of September, the Kerfuś eRobot made its debut in Carrefour stores in Warsaw as part of a promotional programme with PepsiCo.

Kerfuś is now touring other cities in Poland, including Wrocław, Poznań, Toruń, Tarnów, Bolesławiec and Inowrocław.

The self-driving robot gained immense popularity on the Polish internet and social media as well as in stores, according to Carrefour Polska.

At the turn of October and November, it went on its first tour around Poland to Łódź and Kraków, from where it received the highest number of messages requesting a visit.

The robot received a warm welcome in both cities, with thousands of people taking photographs with the internet sensation.

'My Schedule Is Very Tight'

When asked about its plans, the robot said, 'Since I started my adventure at Carrefour, my schedule is very tight. Fortunately, I love my job. The joy of customers when they see me and nice conversations with them will never cease to please me. It is with great pleasure that I visit Poland and I can't wait to meet my fans from other cities.'

The closest stops in Kerfus' latest route are Minsk Mazowiecki and the Carrefour Polska hypermarket at 61 Warszawska Street, where the self-driving robot has already arrived.

It will remain at the location and meet shoppers until 8 December.

Kerfus will also visit Bolesławiec, Tarnów, Inowrocław, Pulawy and Wrocław before heading off to Toruń on 19 December.

There it will be stationed at Nowe Bielawy Shopping Centre at 8 Olsztyńska Street until 30 December 2022.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

