Technology

Albert Heijn Launches Digital Debit Card

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has introduced a digital debit card as an additional payment method for customers who order their groceries online.

The new digital debit card allows shoppers to pay digitally with their debit cards, in a safe, swift and easy manner, via the AH app.

Arnoud van Daalen, director of digital and e-commerce at Albert Heijn, said, “In our AH app, everything you need for your daily shopping comes together: the bonus card, shopping lists, receipts, stamps and all your favourite recipes.

"And because payment is an important part of shopping, we are introducing a new payment solution in the app: the digital debit card. This way we make shopping for groceries easier than ever."

How It Works

The feature requires shoppers to activate their debit card once in the AH app and then choose the payment method when ordering via the app or on ah.nl.

A reservation is made on the customer's account, which is made final after the groceries have been delivered and the deposit for returned bottles or crates has been settled, the retailer added.

The invoice is available on the AH app as soon as the delivery is completed.

The digital debit card has been developed in collaboration with Adyen, ING, Mastercard and Rabobank.

The rollout will take place in phases, beginning 31 October, and it is currently only available to customers of ING and Rabobank.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

