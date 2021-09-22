'ALDI Delivers' Rebrands As 'ALDI ONLINESHOP'

Published on Sep 22 2021 1:25 PM in Technology tagged: Aldi Süd / Aldi Nord / ALDI Delivers / ALDI ONLINESHOP

Aldi has rebranded and upgraded its online service ALDI Delivers to ALDI ONLINESHOP, which offers a new look, uniform range, shorter delivery times and simplified functions for online shoppers.

The move will also see the discounter offer a unified Aldi Nord and Süd online range throughout Germany.

ALDI ONLINESHOP will make digital shopping at Aldi easier and more convenient for customers.

From now on, the discounters will offer themed sections mainly for electronics, lifestyle and leisure items. The offering will be adapted to seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Easter, or the barbecue and gardening season.

'Specific Occasions'

Moritz Scheffler, managing director of Aldi e-commerce, said, "Thanks to the theme sections, our customers will in future be able to find articles for a specific occasion bundled in one place in the ALDI ONLINESHOP. As with our stationery offer, our price-performance promise also applies online, of course."

The new online shop promises what Aldi customers have long been used to in brick-and-mortar stores.

"One of our essential basic principles is that we offer an attractive and at the same time selected range," explained Kai Schmidhuber, managing director of Aldi E-Commerce.

"We would now like to pursue this claim more digitally with a uniform range. We make a pre-selection of particularly attractive products for our customers and offer them for sale online."

ALDI ONLINESHOP: Improved Functionalities

Until now, when ordering online via ALDI Delivers, the correct delivery area had to be selected - either from ALDI Nord or Aldi Süd, depending on where you live. This step has now been eliminated on the new aldi-onlineshop.de website.

Optimisation in logistics has shortened delivery times and further improved the availability of goods.

New offers are available now on Mondays and Thursdays from 7:00 hours - one hour earlier than before.

ALDI ONLINESHOP also offers notifications for desired items, transparent shipment tracking via parcelLab, and secure checkout via PayPal, credit cards or KLARNA.

The retailer plans to add extended contact options on the aldi-onlineshop.de website.

Recently, Aldi Süd added Alipay to its bouquet of various mobile payment methods, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Sodexo Benefits Pass.