Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Amazon.com To Invest Over €1bn In European Electric Van, Truck Fleet

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Amazon.com Inc plans to invest more than €1 billion over the next five years in electric vans, trucks and low-emission package hubs across Europe, accelerating its drive to achieve net-zero carbon.

The retailer said the investment was also aimed at spurring innovation across the transportation industry and encouraging more public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs).

The online retailer said the investment would help its electric van fleet in Europe more than triple from 3,000 vehicles to more than 10,000 by 2025.

Zero-Emission Vans

The company did not say what percentage of its European last-mile delivery fleet is electric today, but said those 3,000 zero-emission vans delivered over 100 million packages in 2021.

Amazon said it also hopes to purchase more than 1,500 electric heavy goods vehicles - used for "middle-mile" shipments to package hubs - in the coming years.

Although a number of large logistics firms - including package delivery companies United Parcel Service Inc UPS and FedEx Corp – have committed to buying large numbers of zero-emission electric vans and trucks, there are still not many available for purchase.

A number of startups are racing to bring electric vans or trucks to market and are facing increasing competition from legacy manufacturers like General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

Rivian Automotive

Amazon's largest electric van order is for 100,000 vehicles from Rivian Automotive Inc through 2025.

The company said that alongside EVs, it will invest in thousands of chargers at facilities across Europe.

The retailer said it will also invest in doubling its European network of "micro-mobility" hubs from more than 20 cities today.

Amazon has used those centrally located hubs to run new delivery methods including electric cargo bikes or on-foot deliveries to cut emissions.

The company plans to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

How Food Technology Can Turn Promise Into Opportunity: Analysis
2
Technology

Makro Portugal Launches Online Marketplace
3
Technology

Axfood Invests In Rooftop Solar Park At Landskrona Warehouse
4
Technology

PepsiCo Confirms Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries To Start In December
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com