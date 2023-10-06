52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Arneg Inaugurates New Headquarters In France

Arneg inaugurated its new headquarters in Tremblay-en-France, close to Charles De Gaulle Airport, on 4 October.

Stéphane Brindejonc, Dirécteur Générale of the French subsidiary, and Filippo Marzaro, CEO of Arneg Group, cut the ribbon.

The new working environment, now more comfortable and connected to the other group branches, will offer a fresh, stimulating and creative atmosphere.

With its new expanded warehouse, Arneg will be able to respond even better and faster to all spare-part requests and offer even better after-sales services and response times.

Arneg France

Founded in 2007, Arneg France represents the group in France and is a reliable reference point in the world of commercial refrigeration and retail equipment.

The team, led by Stéphane Brindejonc, has grown by acquiring technical, commercial and administrative skills, to provide increasingly customised services to the French retail community.

Arneg France has come a long way since its first customer visits. It has developed a vision and transformed the ‘refrigerated counter’ by listening to its customers’ needs.

It has grown and improved, changing in response to market demands, and has thus evolved from a simple storage space to a showcase capable of captivating customers and boosting sales.

Arneg also focuses on services alongside equipment, to remain a trustworthy partner of both the large-scale retail trade and small shopkeepers.

The customised study of shop layouts, always conceived to optimise space to the maximum and achieve all customers’ goals, helps the company to provide equipment tailored to the needs of the mass-retailer channel.

This article was written in partnership with Arneg.

