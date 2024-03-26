Britvic Appoints Vanshikrishna Suvarna As Chief Information And Transformational Officer

Soft drinks firm Britvic has appointed Vanshikrishna Suvarna as its new chief information and transformational officer.

Suvarna will lead the IT, data and analytics function for the business as well as deliver cross-functional transformation programmes, the company added.

He will also join the company's executive team.

Suvarna previously served in the consumer goods industry (Anheuser-Busch InBev, SABMiller) and construction sectors where he led strategic transformation programmes.

Commenting on the appointment, Britvic chief executive officer Simon Litherland stated, “Vanshi brings a wealth of experience from both the FMCG world and beyond, which will be invaluable as we continue to step-change how we operate and deliver for our customers.”

Sudeep Shetty

Suvarna succeeds Sudeep Shetty, who stepped down to explore new responsibilities as an operating partner at US private equity firm, One Rock Capital Partners.

Shetty joined Britvic in 2016 as IT transformation director and assumed the role of chief technology officer in 2018 and chief information officer in 2020.

In 2022, he joined the Britvic plc executive team as chief information and transformational officer.

In this role, he helped transform the way Britvic operates through the delivery of future technological and digital change programmes.

“Sudeep’s ability to embed seamless digital programmes has been transformative for Britvic and we will all miss his depth of knowledge, his infectious energy and his leadership. I wish him all the very best in his next role,” Litherland added.

Recently, the Robinsons maker appointed Romeo Lacerda to its board as a non-executive director and member of its audit and nomination committees. Lacerda boasts 35 years of extensive commercial experience in the FMCG sector.