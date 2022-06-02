Subscribe Login
Technology

Bünting Cooperates With Norwegian Online Supermarket Oda

Germany's Bünting Group has entered into a trading partnership with the Norwegian online supermarket group Oda, it said in a statement.

Together, the two companies are planning a German launch of Oda, which is planned for the second half of 2022.

Bünting Partnership

Online operator Oda has been active in Norway since 2013 and also has a presence in Finland since the beginning of 2022.

It is currently preparing its launch in Germany and has thus concluded a trading partnership with the Bünting group of companies for this purpose.

The online grocery retailer will initially offer a full range of supermarket products in Berlin and Bochum, and deliver groceries and fresh produce at a customer's desired time slot.

The extensive range will be offered via app and web shop.

'Strong Foundation For Future Cooperation'

Commenting on the partnership, Malte Nousch, managing director of Oda Germany, said, “We are very pleased about the trading partnership with Bünting. Building on its established over-the-counter business, the Bünting Group has many years of wholesale experience. This is a strong foundation for our future cooperation.”

Elsewhere, Eberhard Wirtz, commercial director of Oda Germany added that the cooperation agreement between the two firms has already started.

"Bünting can supply us with a wide range of branded articles and own brands across numerous product groups and is therefore a central building block in our comprehensive range for customers in Germany," he noted.

