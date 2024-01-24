Carrefour Appoints Emmanuel Grenier As Head Of E-Commerce

French retailer Carrefour has named Emmanuel Grenier as its director of e-commerce, data and digital transformation, effective from 1 February.

Grenier, who previously led Cdiscount, will also join the executive committee of Carrefour, according to media reports.

Grenier succeeds Elodie Perthuisot, who was appointed executive director of Carrefour Spain and a member of the group executive committee last September.

Emmanuel Grenier

Grenier is an experienced professional and has held various roles with Groupe Casino in supply chain and IT in Poland and France.

He stepped in as the chief executive officer of Casino subsidiary Cdiscount in 2008 and continued in the role up to early 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Carrefour's director of e-commerce, data and digital transformation, Grenier will be responsible for accelerating the group's transition into a 'digital retail company'.

He will focus on taking the e-commerce business volume to €10 billion – a goal set by Alexandre Bompard during the presentation of his 2026 plan, according to a report in the publication LSA.

Carrefour Group

Recently, Carrefour teamed up with Netflix on a new Carrefour Plus subscription programme for customers in the Rouen and Bordeaux areas in France.

The pilot will see the French retailer offering a 10% reduction on all own-brand products, as well as a Netflix Standard subscription with advertising for €5.99 per month, without a long-term commitment.

Earlier this month, the retailer told customers in four European countries it will no longer sell products like Pepsi, Lay's crisps and 7up because they have become too costly, in the latest tug-of-war over prices between retailers and global food giants.