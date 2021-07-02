Carrefour Belgium Teams Up With Google Cloud For Digital Transformation

Published on Jul 2 2021 10:15 AM in Technology tagged: Supply Chain / Analytics / Carrefour Belgium / Digital Transformation / Google Cloud

Carrefour Belgium and Google Cloud have announced a new partnership that will see the retailer bring its SAP systems and supply chain data to the cloud.

The retailer is building a new data cloud and migrating its data centres to Google BigQuery for storage and analysis.

It will also help to create a framework for next-generation projects in mobile and e-commerce, data analytics, and machine learning.

Digital Transformation

The initiative aims to streamline the supply chains and deliver hyper-personalised customer experiences as part of the next phase of the retailer’s digital transformation.

The new data cloud will enhance its access and analytics capabilities for its extensive product, consumer, and supply chain data sets.

High visibility into supply chain data means Carrefour Belgium will be able to ensure that products, including perishable food items, arrive in stores and the hands of consumers quickly and efficiently, the retailer added.

An improved study of consumer trends will enable the retailer to offer new, hyper-personalised experiences to shoppers, including targeted promotional offers.

'Power Of Data'

Stijn Stabel, chief technology officer at Carrefour Belgium, said, "We’ve been using Workspace for the last two years to foster a collaborative culture, so this feels like a natural next step for our business. Our renewed partnership with Google Cloud will provide us with a centralised view of this data, helping to deliver new, more meaningful experiences for our customers and modernise our business processes with the power of data.

"Additionally, bringing our company-wide SAP environment into Google Cloud ensures that we are running these critical applications securely and reliably, and on sustainable and scalable cloud infrastructure."

Advertisement

Carrefour Belgium is also moving to SAP S/4HANA on Google Cloud, and will bring other parallel workloads into a Google Cloud environment, enabling secure, low-latency access to these critical applications and improved data analytics for its teams across the country.

'Innovation And Growth'

"We’re proud to partner with Carrefour Belgium and support its digital transformation," said Joris Schoonis, managing director, Benelux at Google Cloud.

"By implementing a data cloud, and by migrating its SAP systems into a cloud environment, Carrefour Belgium is building a foundation for future innovation and growth."

The retailer is also enabling maximum uptime with Google Cloud’s reliable and elastic infrastructure and live migration capabilities, ensuring no disruption to its operations during the migration.

The migration of data and applications to Google Cloud is expected to be completed by 2022.