Carrefour, Goggo Network Unveil Autonomous Delivery Trial

French retailer Carrefour has teamed up with autonomous delivery provider Goggo Network to test autonomous delivery of Carrefour Drive orders for residents of Plateau de Saclay, south of Paris.

According to the retailer, the next-generation autonomous delivery vehicle is capable of circulating on public roads, with or without traffic, and can travel at up to 70 km/h.

The service will be available for customers located within 15 kilometres of the Carrefour Drive outlet in Massy, including in particular students at Institut Polytechnique de Paris.

Testing New Services

"Our ambition as a digital retail company is to use digital and innovation to imagine and test new services for our customers," commented Elodie Perthuisot, executive director e-commerce, data and digital transformation, Carrefour Group.

"By joining forces with an innovative start-up, Goggo Network, we are demonstrating the dynamics of the Carrefour Group to invent the logistics and retail services of tomorrow.”

Automated Deliveries

To use the service, customers simply choose a delivery slot, from which point orders are prepared in the Plessis-Pâté automated warehouse, sent to Carrefour Massy Drive and then loaded on to the automated vehicle for delivery.

Once the vehicle has arrived at its destination, customers unlock their locker using a code sent via SMS, in order to collect their shopping.

“We are honoured by the trust placed in us by the Carrefour Group to co-develop tomorrow's automated last-mile delivery services," added Yasmine Fage, co-founder, Goggo Network.

"This strategic partnership with a leading retailer is perfectly in line with Goggo Network's desire to prefigure the future of autonomous logistics.”

Elsewhere, Goggo Network recently teamed up with Spanish retailer DIA on an automated home delivery trial.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.