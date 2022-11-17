Carrefour Spain Launches Digital Interactive Toy Brochure

Carrefour Spain has launched a digital interactive toy brochure with 3D images of 100 products, as well as a virtual space with games, augmented reality and animations.

The retailer has used this technology in selected cases across its children's range since 2016, and has introduced it this year to promote its Christmas offering.

Interactive Services

This year, Carrefour offers 3D recreations of toys through the website elmundodelosjuguetes.es, where children can interact with toys, play games and write letters to Santa Claus, the Three Wise Men and the Olentzero, a traditional character in the Basque Region.

The retailer has license distribution rights for popular brands such as Pokémon, Marvel and Harry Potter, and 70 exclusive references from companies like Hasbro, Mattel, Famosa, Injusa, Lego, Playmobil, Bizak and Bandai.

In addition, Carrefour provides 195 private label SKUs in its toys offering, and a range made out of Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood, which includes puzzles, board games, seesaws, ride-ons and backboards.

Some 800 toys out of the 2,500 the retailer offers in total are included in the interactive leaflet.

Carrefour Express Milestone

Carrefour Spain recently reached the milestone of 1,000 Express stores in the country, helped by the opening of over 100 stores Spain over the course of this year this year.

The company has opened more than 100 Express stores in each of the last five years, with the highest number of openings in Spain taking place in the past year.

