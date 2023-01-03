Carrefour Commences Electronic Product Rental Service In Spain

Carrefour has launched a new service alongside Spanish start-up Rentall & Partners, which will see the retailer offer a range of electronic products available to rent.

The ‘Rentall With Carrefour’ service offers customers the possibility to rent a wide range of electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets or computers, paying a single monthly fee for the period chosen by the user.

Monthly Fee

This monthly fee includes product delivery, insurance against damage and theft, technical assistance and an extended warranty, Carrefour said.

Following the completion of the contract, Carrefour will contact consumers to propose a date and place to collect the rented equipment, which will be bought back by Rentall and resold to buyback companies.

However, if users are interested in keeping the product, the retailer will explore customer requests for renting with option to buy.

Rentall Partners developed its smart renting platform with the support of the EIT Digital Innovation Factory, a European digital innovation and entrepreneurial education organisation.

Working With Leroy Merlin

Carrefour is not the only retailer to partner with Rentall Partners, with home improvement and gardening retailer Leroy Merlin Spain already renting DIY tools to customers for a monthly fee.

Rentall’s plans for 2023 include expansion to France and Italy, as well as to expand the range of product categories available to customers, to include TV sets, solar panels, photovoltaic batteries, and video game consoles.

