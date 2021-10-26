ESM Magazine

Carrefour Unveils 'Carrefour Sprint' Service, Offering 15-Minute Deliveries

Published on Oct 26 2021 9:28 AM in Technology tagged: Carrefour / uber eats / Cajoo / Carrefour Sprint

Carrefour has announced the launch of Carrefour Sprint, a tie-up with Uber Eats and Cajoo, which will see the group offer delivery of everyday products in less than 15 minutes.

Around 2,000 food and non-food products will be available through the Carrefour Sprint platform, which will initially cover all of Paris, as well as Boulogne, Neuilly and Levallois.

The service will rely on Cajoo's network of dark stores around the capital, as well as Uber Eats delivery network.

Carrefour said that it hopes to roll out Carrefour Sprint to Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lille and Montpellier by the end of the year.

'Meeting Customer Expectations'

“As a leader in delivery home shopping in France, Carrefour aims to meet all customer expectations, including quick commerce," commented Elodie Perthuisot, director of e-commerce, data and digital transformation at Carrefour Group.

"With the launch of Carrefour Sprint, we are offering consumers a quality offer, capitalising on know-how of Carrefour and its partners. We are therefore delighted to strengthen our partnership with Uber Eats and accelerate the development of Cajoo's activities.”

Carrefour And Uber Eats

Uber Eats already offers delivery services from close to 1,000 Carrefour stores across 160 French cities, offering around 6,000 SKUs in delivery of 30 minutes or less. The retailers sees Carrefour Sprint as a step-up in this level of service.

“By strengthening our partnership with Carrefour and thus offering the delivery of ultra-fast everyday products, we are continuing to diversify the selection offered while meeting a need for immediacy in just a few clicks, combined with our technology and our logistics expertise," commented Chloé Baruchel, grocery and new verticals lead at Uber Eats France.

Last week, Carrefour reported a slowdown in third-quarter figures.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

