Chemours To Bring Next-Generation Refrigerants To The Market

The Chemours Company has announced its road map for creating next-generation thermal management solutions, at the 2023 AHR Expo, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new three-horizon plan includes commercial product adoption, new-blend development collaboration, and next-generation product development.

Three-Horizon Plan

Horizon One – commercial product adoption – includes continuing the company’s commitment to supporting the adoption of its current product offerings, including its Opteon™ XL and XP series of zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and low global-warming potential (GWP) refrigerants.

Chemours notes that the products offer the ‘optimal balance of performance, sustainability and cost’ and are classified as low-flammability (A2L) refrigerants.

Horizon Two is focused on collaborations with customers to identify the most promising development blends, with lower GWPs to meet the coming phase-downs and to support Chemours’ portfolio of ultra-low GWP products, such as Opteon™ YF.

Horizon Three is the investment in the development of next-generation thermal management solutions. Chemours expects this fluorinated technology to balance critical properties, from GWP to flammability to degradation profile and performance, to meet customer needs and the evolving regulatory landscape.

It is the company’s intention to have these solutions available for customer qualification in 2025.

Game-Changing Refrigerant Solution

“We are committed to fluorine chemistry and its power to enable world-changing technologies, and we believe that continued innovation will allow us to meet our customers’ need to create highly efficient systems that consume less energy,” said Alisha Bellezza, president of Thermal & Specialized Solutions at Chemours. “We have always innovated in this space – first with Freon™, and, more recently, we invented Opteon™ YF, a game-changing refrigerant solution that accelerates global sustainability initiatives.

“As we move forward, I am confident that we will continue our track record of developing novel solutions that strike the most advantageous balance of performance and environmental sustainability.”

Chemours is a global chemistry company that is invested in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialised Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. Visit chemours.com to learn more.

