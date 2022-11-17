Chemours, Honeywell Announce Programme to Enable Reclamation And Recycling Of Refrigerants

The Chemours Company and Honeywell have announced the launch of a new pilot program to enable qualified companies to recycle and reclaim R-448A, also known as Honeywell Solstice N40, and R-449A, also known as Opteon XP40, patented HFO refrigerant blends in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

In recent years, global regulatory drivers and the increasing need for a circular economy have spurred interest in activities such as recycling and reclamation of refrigerants.

Chemours and Honeywell are uniquely positioned to support these activities and license qualified companies to recycle and reclaim patented fluorochemical refrigerants. The old refrigerant is cleaned, returned to specification and used for service of refrigeration systems that need it.

To ensure the integrity of these operations and the safety and quality of the resulting R-448A and R-449A, important criteria have been established for potential program participants including audit requirements and strict record-keeping.

The Power Of Chemistry

“At Chemours, we strive to create a better world through the power of our chemistry,” said Alisha Bellezza, president of Thermal & Specialised Solutions at Chemours. “This programme demonstrates that commitment by providing the market with peace of mind that reclaimed and recycled HFO refrigerants are safe, legal and meet stringent industry standards.

"These patented products, R-448A and R-449A, were invented and developed to bring efficient, low-global-warming-potential (GWP) solutions to the market, and this program ensures that qualified recyclers and reclaimers utilise product that originated from an authorised source to be legally available for sale.”

Environmental Transformation

Ken West, president, Honeywell Advanced Materials, added that “Honeywell is committed to developing ready-now solutions, including our Solstice portfolio of hydrofluoroolefin technology, and supporting our customers in their environmental transformations.

“This program is one example and an important step in enabling the broader recovery, recycling and reclamation of fourth generation fluorochemical refrigerants, such as our reduced-GWP, energy-efficient, non-flammable Solstice N40, for a more sustainable future.”

