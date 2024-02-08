Circana Launches Liquid Data Engage, Propelling Retailers Into A New Era Of Decision-Making

Circana, the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behaviour, has announced the global launch of Liquid Data Engage.

With Liquid Data Engage, Circana addresses the unique challenges faced by retailers. It simplifies the complexity of managing market performance, category management, loyalty, supply chain, and retail media data assets in one simple-to-use solution.

By seamlessly integrating these data assets, Circana’s technology-powered analytics can quickly identify opportunities that pave the way for growth.

“In an era marked by limited resources and the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and machine learning, retailers grapple with the complexity of securely integrating disparate data assets,” said Angelo Massaro, EMEA Retail Lead, Circana.

“Liquid Data Engage simplifies this process, emerging as a beacon for retailers to navigate the intricacies of today’s dynamic retail environment and enabling them to face challenges head on.”

Key Features Of Liquid Data Engage

On-Demand Analytics: Best-practice reports and integrated workflows are readily available.

Unified Data Integration: Integrates diverse retailer datasets and ensures consistent understanding, with automated guidance powered by Circana’s Unify+ Genius Script.

Rapid Implementation: Offers a turnkey solution that can be quickly implemented by providing standard data inputs.

Intuitive User Experience: The user-friendly interface enables seamless navigation between reports and promotes collaborative efforts.

Effortless Scaling: Upgrade effortlessly when the time is ripe for expansion by augmenting modules and services, eliminating the hassle of re-platforming.

Comprehensive Analysis: Starting with high-level business performance, the solution drills down into every aspect of a retailer’s decision-making workflow, for collaboration, insights, targeting, activation and execution.

‘Invaluable Experience’

“Our commitment to empowering retailers stems from our extensive experience working with the top retailers around the globe,” said Brad Shelton, president, Collaborative Gateway Solutions, Circana.

“We’ve harnessed this invaluable experience to develop Liquid Data Engage, a solution that is not only innovative, but also simple and easy to use for all retailers. Our hands-on experience, having successfully implemented similar strategies for over 50 of the world’s largest retailers, sets us apart,” Shelton added.

Accessible through Circana’s intuitive Unify+ software, Liquid Data Engage ensures standardised reporting, for a seamless and collaborative user experience.

Leveraging Circana’s Liquid Data platform, Liquid Data Engage stands out by delivering a simple three-click guided analysis process, allowing retailers to spend less time identifying issues and more on implementing solutions.

For more information, visit www.circana.com.

