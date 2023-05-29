Deliveroo Expands Delivery Services In Qatar

Food delivery firm Deliveroo has announced it has expanded its services in Qatar, to include Lusail, Old Airport, Nuaimi, Maamoura, Al Rayyan and Umm Salal.

Following the expansion, Deliveroo's services will now be available to more than half a million people, the company said.

'New Variety Of Food Options'

Commenting on the move, Seham AlHusaini, general manager of Deliveroo Qatar and Kuwait, said, "We are excited to announce our expansion to new locations across Qatar. With this expansion, we aim to conveniently connect customers with their favourite restaurants and bring a new variety of food options to their doorstep."

Deliveroo commenced services in Qatar in September of last year, in Doha, Pearl and Westbay, teaming up with a range of local and international restaurants.

It also recently introduced two CSR programmes in the country, including a sustainability programme and the 'Full Life' campaign, which focuses on food insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

First-Quarter Performance

In the first quarter of its financial year, Deliveroo recorded 4% growth in revenue, it said in April.

Although the company's gross transaction value (GTV) experienced a 1% decline compared to the previous year's quarter, Deliveroo displayed a robust performance in the UK and Ireland (UKI) region. In constant currency terms, both revenue and GTV in the UKI region saw increases of 11% and 6%, respectively.

Deliveroo faced more challenging conditions in its international business sector, where revenue and GTV experienced declines of 5% and 9% in constant currency, respectively.

Read More: Deliveroo Sees Revenue Up 4% In First Quarter

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.