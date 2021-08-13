Discounter Aldi Unveils First TikTok Campaign

Published on Aug 13 2021 8:55 AM in Technology tagged: marketing / Aldi Süd / Aldi Nord / Influencers / World News / TikTok

Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd have unveiled their first campaign on social media platform TikTok, with the groups teaming up with a number of influencers to promote the Engie energy drink.

Aldi has teamed up with Skatschie..Moviezzz, Videozeugs and How2Shirli on the campaign to promote the drink. Together, these influencers boast nearly four million subscribers on the platform.

In a statement, Aldi Süd said that it is expanding its social media presence to include TikTok in order to 'address young target groups even more in the future', creating interactive content for Millennials and Generation Z consumers.

“TikTok is an extremely attractive platform for us and we see it as essential for interacting with a younger target group," commented Christoph Hauser, director of customer interaction at Aldi Süd.

"We are therefore pleased that from now on we are active on a platform that offers us new opportunities to prepare content. On TikTok we can be shorter, faster and not use the classic brand language."

Aldi Nord has had been active on TikTok since last year, while Aldi Süd has been present on the platform since November 2020, however this is the first time that the retailers have used it for marketing purposes.

Aldi Süd said that it plans to enter into long-term partnerships with influencers, to create short, humorous videos from across its store network, as well as product-related content several times a week.

