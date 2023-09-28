Disrupting The Drinks Industry With BottleID From Checkpoint Systems

Over the last few years, we’ve seen businesses from all sectors accelerating their digital transformation initiatives to not only innovate, but also simply stay afloat.

Given the positive, quantifiable outcomes that digitalisation can produce – from improved operational efficiency and reduced human error, to the creation of new revenue streams and growth opportunities – it’s no surprise that organisations may find themselves falling behind if they are slow to adapt.

Manufacturing is a key sector where digitalisation has revolutionised the day-to-day operations and processes – the food and drinks industry being the largest within this.

The drinks market has a long history of using the latest technologies to enhance production and distribution – with trends largely led by alcohol producers.

Even today, wineries are continuing to explore some of the most exciting technology developments, in areas such as immersive packing, ultra-fast cooling, and reducing cork taint – to name just a few examples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going from strength to strength, the wine, champagne and spirits industry currently has an estimated global market size of $1.5 trillion.

Unfortunately, operating in such a prosperous market often leads to illicit alcohol sales, or the ‘Grey Market’, with recent data suggesting that over 25% of the total market could be illicit.

BottleID – A Revolutionary RFID Solution

RFID technology is one of the most recent innovations in the drinks industry and is helping to combat this fraudulent activity. Though it’s by no means a new development, RFID was previously an unfeasible option for the beverage market.

The liquids impacted the RFID performance, making it complex to add into a production line. However, Checkpoint Systems has solved this challenge with BottleID™ – a revolutionary RFID solution for liquid products.

ADVERTISEMENT

BottleID™ offers numerous benefits throughout the production process, allowing businesses complete visibility of their bottles from plant to store.

Firstly, digital identification – RFID labels assign a unique digital identity to each bottle, in a swift and seamless process.

Also, production visibility – by registering these unique digital identities, businesses can gain full visibility of their stock, all the way down to the individual bottles.

Finally, control of the distribution channel – RFID technology offers post-plant visibility, ensuring your products are being offered in authorised markets only – helping to reduce the impact of the ‘Grey Market’.

ADVERTISEMENT

BottleID™ ensures that manufacturers have end-to-end control and visibility over the whereabouts and status of their products – simplifying the process and increasing efficiency.

For more information on BottleID, visit the Checkpoint Systems website here.

This article was written in partnership with Checkpoint Systems