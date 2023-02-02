Edeka Relies On KNAPP Technology For 24-Hour Store

E 24/7 is a fully automated food market in Offenburg, Germany, where customers can shop conveniently around the clock, seven days a week.

The new concept store is made possible by KNAPP’s innovative in-store technology, RetailCX.

The operator is EDEKA Südwest, the second-largest regional company in the EDEKA network in Germany.

Shopping At The Terminal Or Via App

EDEKA Südwest’s fully automated store occupies the smallest of spaces, while offering a wide range of regional foods and drugstore goods.

Customers can select goods for purchase via two terminals in the store or conveniently via mobile app. Payment is cashless – by bank or credit card.

When purchasing alcoholic beverages, age verification is required. For this purpose, the customer’s identity card is scanned.

Once an order is placed, a robot takes the desired goods from the shelf and presents them for collection via an in-store window.

Retailers Benefit From Automation

KNAPP’s in-store technology offers numerous advantages for retailers. The scalable vending machines serve as warehouses and output areas. As a result, they reduce the required storage space by up to 70%.

Furthermore, thanks to integrated documentation, they always provide an up-to-date overview of inventory.

RetailCX relieves the sales team of routine tasks, such as the storage of new goods. After delivery, the articles are easy to place on a conveyor belt. By means of bar code scanning, they are automatically recorded and stored by the robot arm, to optimise space.

Long-Term Partnership As A Success Factor

The EDEKA network and KNAPP are linked by a long-standing partnership. The first joint project commenced in 2013.

From sustainable solutions for empties management at EDEKA Rhine-Ruhr, in south-west and southern Bavaria, to concepts for store delivery and space-saving in-store technology directly in the shop, together, both partners translate market requirements into new and flexible automation solutions.

Those who would like to find out more about KNAPP’s innovative automation solutions for retail can visit EuroShop, the world’s largest trade fair, in Düsseldorf (Germany). There, visitors can experience retail robotics from KNAPP live, from 26 February to 2 March 2023, in Hall 11, Stand C57.

“This makes shopping a special experience,” explains Christian Bauer, managing director of KNAPP Smart Solutions. “That’s what our scalable, high-performance RetailCX technology stands for.”

For more information, visit www.knapp.com/en/.

