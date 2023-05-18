eDesk Unveils AI-Powered Customer Support Platform

eDesk, the e-commerce customer support software company, has announced the launch of eDesk AI, a new support platform powered by generative artificial intelligence.

This innovative suite of AI-powered features analyses incoming customer queries and generates contextually relevant, personalised replies that can either be reviewed by an agent, or delivered automatically — with no agent interaction.

The announcement was made at Shoptalk Europe, which took place in Barcelona from 9 to 11 May.

Because eDesk is connected to sales channels, it uses order and shipment data to augment replies and deliver highly accurate solutions.

The launch represents the next generation of customer support software that will radically reduce response times and free up agents to focus on more complex issues that need a human touch.

'Simplify And Centralise Support'

“When I founded eDesk seven years ago, my number one goal was to create a tool to simplify and centralise support for e-commerce,” said Ray Nolan, CEO at eDesk. “Today, we process more than 50 million messages per month for thousands of sellers across the globe. We’ve taken those learnings, harnessed the power of AI, and automated front-line support, so agents can reply in seconds, rather than hours.

"eDesk AI is the future of customer support, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this innovative technology.”

Integrate Into Existing Workflows

eDesk AI is easy to integrate into existing workflows and can be customised to suit the unique needs of any business. It offers a range of features and benefits, including:

Smart categorisation and sentiment analysis: eDesk AI rapidly analyses queries, creates an at-a-glance summary, assigns a sentiment (positive, neutral, negative), and automatically designates a root cause and classification. This allows agents to quickly identify and prioritise the most important issues.

Automated response generation: eDesk AI generates suggested responses that can either be used by agents or automatically sent to customers, reducing response times and improving customer satisfaction.

Customisable responses: Businesses can customise eDesk AI's responses to match their brand tone and voice, ensuring consistency across all customer communications.

Enhanced reporting: eDesk AI provides detailed analytics on customer queries and responses, enabling businesses to identify trends and improve their support processes.

eDesk AI operates alongside the features retailers already love most about eDesk, including centralised support across 200+ e-commerce and marketplace integrations, ticket, order, and customer information in one screen, templates, notes, and so much more.

eDesk AI is available with the ticket-based Performance+ plan, which allows sellers to pay as they grow. The plan includes unlimited users, unlimited integrations, unlimited templates, unlimited automations, and of course, all the incredible features of eDesk AI.

E-commerce businesses can try it free at: www.edesk.com/ai

