Top Refrigeration Exhibition Chillventa Returns To Nuremberg In October

Chillventa, the world’s leading exhibition for refrigeration technology, will open its doors in Nürnberg from 8 to 10 October 2024.

The exhibition will give professionals in the refrigeration, AC, ventilation and heat pump segments the chance to make business contacts in person, discover new solutions, refresh their knowledge, and discuss the latest trends and issues in the sector.

Chillventa has always been characterised by a strong international presence.

In 2024, the proportion of exhibitors from abroad will be 75%, representing further growth in this area. The figure for trade visitors in 2022 was 56%.

Daniela Heinkel, Director Chillventa, NürnbergMesse, stated, “We expect a similarly high level of global participation on the visitor side in 2024. This once again underpins the exhibition’s claim to be the leading international exhibition for refrigeration technology in the air conditioning, ventilation and heat pump segments. Chillventa is the international networking platform: Chillventa Connecting Experts.”

As well as top-class innovations in the halls, there will be exciting special presentations, a forum about digitisation for skilled craftspeople, as well as exhibitor forums featuring prominent speakers.

Chillventa CONGRESS

The Chillventa CONGRESS is scheduled on Monday, 7 October 2024 – the day before the fair.

It will focus on topics like energy efficiency, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability, waste heat utilisation and avoidance, circular economy, indoor air quality, indirect cooling, digitalisation and IT security.

Prominent international speakers will impart knowledge from R&D and actual practice, and will provide information on the current underlying political conditions in Germany, Europe and worldwide.

