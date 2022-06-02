Finland's Kesko To Double Car Charging Network This Year

Finland's Kesko is planning to double its existing car charging network, operated by its K-Auto arm, bringing the total number of charging points to 200.

The group plans to both open completely new stations and upgrade existing stations, it said.

It plans to focus on increasing the number of fast and high power charging points it offers.

Kesko Charging Network

K-Auto has been building its network since 2018, and currently the network covers 107 charging stations throughout Finland. The stations boast 332 basic charging points and 149 fast and high power charging points for fast charging. All high power charging stations support 800 volts charging voltage.

All electricity charged from K-Charging stations is 100% renewable, produced by domestic wind power.

During the year, Kesko will expand its network to many new locations desired by customers, including Loimaa, Jämsä, Pori, and Keminmaa, it said. Each will be equipped with 200 kW Chargers that can charge four cars simultaneously.

In addition to the new stations, several older sites will be renovated in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

'Growing Faster Than Ever Before'

“This year, we are growing faster than ever before and are doubling the size of our network," said Tom von Bonsdorff, Kesko Director responsible for K-Charging.

"In line with our strategy, we will continue to expand the network together with K-retailers where there is demand, i.e. to cities and places important for travel."

Power Up

During the year, two completely new power classes will also be introduced at K-Auto charging stations.

The first 100 kW high-capacity chargers will be installed in the summer, and after the summer, a number of 300 kW high-power charging stations with six charging points will be installed.

“Over the years, we have established our position as a provider of reliable and smooth charging," von Bonsdorff added. "At the end of this year, we will be happy to serve electric motorists with the help of a twice as large charging network, and at least at the same pace we intend to continue in the coming years."

