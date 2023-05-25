52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Flink Sale To Getir 'Called Off': Reports

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

The sale of quick commerce operator Flink to rival Getir is off, according to reports, however Flink is still set to lay off 100 workers.

German publication Manager Magazin reported that the sale to Turkish-owned Getir has been called off, despite Flink facing financing difficulties at present.

Elsewhere, newspaper Tagesspiegel reported that Flink is set to lay off 100 workers at its Berlin headquarters.

At the same time, Flink is set to receive €150 million in additional funding from investors, with REWE Group reportedly investing some €50 million in the company, and DoorDash also increasing its stake.

Despite the challenging economic conditions, the delivery firm's founder, Oliver Merkel, is eager to make the company profitable, Tagesspiegel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumours that Getir was to acquire Flink surfaced at the start of May, as the Financial Times reported that a deal was close to completion.

Read More: Grocery App Getir In Talks To Take Over German Rival Flink: Report

Getir and Jumbo

Earlier this week, Getir and Dutch retailer Jumbo announced the termination of their partnership with Gorillas, which began in January 2022. Gorillas was acquired by Getir towards the end of last year.

Jumbo stated in a press release that ending the collaboration between the two companies was a 'logical' one. The focus for Jumbo will now be on further growth through its own stores and online channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Dutch Retailer Jumbo To End Partership With Getir

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Poland's Allegro Sees Q2 Profit Rising 13% To 16% At Home
2
Technology

Amcor Announces Plans To Acquire Moda Systems
3
Technology

eDesk Unveils AI-Powered Customer Support Platform
4
Technology

Brazilian Supermarkets Plan 'National Shopping App'
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com