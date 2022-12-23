Food Accounts For 42% Of Online Spend In Spain, Study Finds

Some 42% of online consumer spending in Spain is on food products, according to a survey released by the Association of Manufacturers and Distributors (AECOC).

Data from AECOC Shopperview and Nétrica shows that, in the first half of 2022, 27% of internet users bought products from the food sector via e-commerce channels, three percentage points higher than in the same period of 2021.

Some 22% of online FMCG spend was on health and beauty items, 16% on beverages and 11% on pet products.

In terms of where shoppers are purchasing food and grocery online, the digital portals of national supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for 62% of sales, compared to 17% for online-only stores and 2% for regional supermarkets.

Growing Market Share

According to the manager of commercial strategy and marketing of AECOC, Rosario Pedrosa, approximately half of Spanish retailer anticipate that the market share of FMCG e-commerce will rise in 2023.

The survey reflects shoppers' desire for e-commerce to improve aspects such as the presence of interesting offers, easy and secure payment methods, and clear return policies.

One of the obstacles to the development of these sales is the preference of consumers to see the products before buying them, AECOC's survey found.

As a whole, some 56% of customers are satisfied with the online shopping experience and give the channel an average score of 7.5 points.

The study also highlights that three out of four households buy FMCG products online more or less frequently and that 91% want to continue doing so in 2023.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.