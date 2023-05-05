Giant Food Opens New E-Commerce Fulfilment Centre In Virginia

Giant Food has announced the opening of a new Giant Delivers e-commerce fulfilment centre in Manassas, Virginia.

The new 82,000-square-foot facility aims to make home and business delivery possible for thousands of new customers in over 140 zip codes across northern Virginia.

The Washington, DC-based regional grocery chain noted that the move will enhance its service to existing customers throughout the area and offer facilities including same-day delivery in as little as three hours and free midweek delivery.

Faster Delivery Options

Customers can purchase items from several Virginia-based companies, including the Perfect Pita and Don’t Forget Cake.

Giant also claims to be the first grocer in Virginia to provide beer and wine delivery to residents, and it gives customers the option of ordering from a wide range of producers, including local companies such as Port City and Solace Brewing.

Giant added that the Manassas facility will feature the company’s latest batch-picking software and an extensive conveyor system, which will increase the speed of shopping, to enable faster, more frequent delivery options.

‘Two Hundred New Jobs’

“Giant is a leader in home delivery, and over the years we’ve continued to expand our services and footprint throughout the region,” said Joe Urban, vice-president of supply chain operations at Giant Food.

“We’re proud to continue growing as a local employer focused on making positive impacts for both our customers and the entire Giant family, and with the opening of our Manassas e-commerce fulfilment centre, we’re thrilled to be creating 200 new jobs for the community.”

