HelloFresh Joins German Blue Chip Index, DAX

Meal kit company HelloFresh SE has joined the leading German stock market index DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex) along with ten other companies.

Following the announcement of its expansion last year, the DAX now consists of the 40 largest publicly quoted companies in Germany, defined by free-float market capitalisation.

HelloFresh Listed On DAX

The meal-kit company recently announced its second-quarter results, which was in line with the company’s growth trajectory.

With more than 250 million meals delivered to 7.7 million customers across 15 markets, HelloFresh delivered another record quarter.

Other milestones include launching in Norway, bringing Green Chef as an additional brand to the UK market, extending the HelloFresh Market offering of high-quality curated add-ons to the US, and expanding its production capacity across both operating segments.

'Recognition Of Our Success'

Dominik Richter, co-founder and CEO of HelloFresh, said, "Entering the DAX is another recognition of our success and of the hard work that our teams have been putting into getting HelloFresh to where it is now.

"Our focus will continue to be on providing our customers with an ever-growing number of choices, with the most delicious meals and with great experiences, all while further growing our business and charging towards our vision of becoming the world’s leading integrated food solutions group."

Last year, HelloFresh announced its mid-term revenue target of €10 billion, alongside ambitious growth plans.

These include further growing its core business and increasing its penetration in all existing markets; expanding its total addressable market as well as expanding its range to other product categories and previously non-penetrated meal occasions.

