HelloFresh Launches In Italy

Published on Oct 18 2021 11:55 AM in Technology tagged: Italy / HelloFresh / Meal Kits

HelloFresh SE has announced that it is entering Italy as part of the group’s global strategy to expand its total addressable market and secure long-term sustainable growth.

Italy is the second country where the meal kit provider launched in 2021, following in the footsteps of Norway earlier this year.

Thomas Griesel, co-founder of HelloFresh, commented, "We are excited to offer customers in Italy an inspiring and convenient alternative to shop and cook for dinner. By focusing on sustainability, alongside locally sourced, high quality ingredients and delicious recipes, we are providing them with a unique value proposition. We are looking forward to broadly establishing and leading the meal kit category in Italy."

HelloFresh Italy

The meal kit category in Italy is still in its infancy, giving HelloFresh the opportunity to establish and define the sector in a market of 26 million households.

Around 75% of households will be served from the initial launch date, with plans to expand the offering in the short-term future.

Italian customers will benefit from a global brand that is backed by an innovative technology platform and a state-of-the-art supply chain network, both of which are localised to the specific needs of the market.

Italian operations will be coordinated from a newly opened office in Milan.

In order to serve the Italian market efficiently, the global market leader will leverage its extensive experience and proven synergy effects.

Griesel added, "Italian cuisine is fantastic, which is why we are going to offer an exciting mix of traditional Italian recipes and a bespoke collection of HelloFresh recipes from 15 international markets. Our thorough analysis has shown that the Italian market is ready for meal kits and that the country offers great conditions to expand our total addressable market."

Sustainability

In order to provide customers in Italy with the best possible service, HelloFresh has opened a state-of-the-art fulfilment centre in the province of Lodi, close to Milan.

By operating locally, HelloFresh is able to take the lead on its sustainability-related commitments, which include significantly reducing food waste and carbon emissions across the supply chain.

From day one, HelloFresh will have 0% food waste to landfill, with biogas waste processing and local donation partners. It will use 100% green energy in its office and instal solar panels on top of the warehouse.

Direct carbon emissions will be offset as part of HelloFresh’s global commitment to carbon neutrality, the meal-kit firm added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Technology news, click here.