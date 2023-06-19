52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

JD.com Sales During China Shopping Festival Better Than Expected: Analysts

By Reuters
Share this article

Sales on JD.com's e-commerce site during China's mid-year shopping festival - the first major shopping event since the country's reopening - grew more than expected, brokerages said.

JD.com saw sales rise 6% to 8% over the 618 festival period that ran from late May through to Sunday evening, according to a client note from Citi analysts. That beat Citi's expectations of 2-5% growth.

That estimate was, however, still less than 10.3% growth for JD.com's gross merchandising value (GMV) logged last year and 27.7% growth in 2021.

The festival, named after the founding date of JD.com but embraced by all e-commerce platforms, is a key barometer of Chinese consumer spending.

'Record Sales'

JD.com has said it will not release its GMV figures for the festival period this year, only noting that sales hit a record - a milestone which was expected. Alibaba has also stopped releasing GMV figures for the so-called Singles Day shopping festival period in November in the face of slowing sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival period this year was marked by fierce competition, with online platforms offering billions of yuan in coupons and subsidies to entice Chinese consumers to spend.

Post-Pandemic China

Subdued sentiment among shoppers, worried about the job and property markets, bodes ill for China's post-pandemic recovery, which is already losing steam.

Retail sales climbed 12.7% in May, missing a consensus estimate of 13.6% growth and slowing from 18.4% growth in April.

Goldman Sachs analysts said in a client note said JD.com sales during 618 "slightly" exceeded expectations, while Jefferies analysts said the event "surpassed expectations and set new records." Neither provided numerical estimates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: China's JD.com Reports Higher Q4 Adjusted Profit

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Carrefour And Publicis Groupe Launch Joint-Venture
2
Technology

Uber To Cease Food Delivery In Italy, Exit Israel
3
Technology

UK Clears Amazon's $1.7 bln Deal For Roomba-Maker iRobot
4
Technology

IBM’s Elaine Parr And Sevgi Koklu On How Technology Can Be A Sustainability Enabler
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com