ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

JORDÃO Introduces COMBO Display Cabinets

Published on May 20 2021 12:27 PM in Technology tagged: Retail / Grocery / Refrigeration / JORDAO

JORDAO-Fresco-combo-model(1)
JORDAO-Fresco-combo-model(2)
JORDAO-Futuro-combo-model(1)
JORDAO-Futuro-combo-model(2)
Previous Next

JORDÃO has launched new COMBO display cabinets to help retailers and hospitality players maximise their floor space efficiency.

The COMBO concept helps businesses to grow by bringing the self-service sale of packaged products and fresh foods service in a single display cabinet, either for chilled or hot foods, and combining a grab-and-go merchandiser with a serve-over display case.

The range offers two models: FRESCO and FUTURO.

FRESCO is a compact model, ideal for coffee shops, kiosks, or mini-marts, for food items such as salads, sandwiches, beverages, or pastry and savoury tarts. 

For supermarkets and hypermarkets, JORDÃO offers FUTURO – a larger model with generous dimensions to cope with the extensive product range in modern grocery outlets, comprising products like cheese, hams, or prepared foods and take away.

Together with the increased display area, when compared to traditional counters, JORDÃO's COMBO models facilitate staff operations and shoppers' access to food products, thanks to the easy and wide access to upper and lower decks. 

COMBO models from JORDÃO feature double-glazed glass to reduce temperature loss and energy costs

As an option, the range is available with natural cork thermal insulation, which is 100% renewable and recyclable for a reduced carbon footprint.

By stimulating impulse buying and cross-selling, JORDÃO's COMBO models are a true sales booster. 

JORDÃO is one of the leading European suppliers of tailored refrigeration equipment solutions for small, medium, and large stores and supplies high-quality refrigerated solutions across all sectors, from supermarkets and cafés to hotels and restaurants and the wider hospitality industry.

For more information, visit www.jordao.com.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Ensure A Safe Transition To A2L Refrigerants With Opteon

Ensure A Safe Transition To A2L Refrigerants With Opteon
South Africa's Clicks Set To Acquire Pick n Pay's Pharmacies

South Africa's Clicks Set To Acquire Pick n Pay's Pharmacies
Bakery Firm Greggs Increases Profit Outlook After Trading Recovers

Bakery Firm Greggs Increases Profit Outlook After Trading Recovers
Moody's Updates Outlook On European Retail Industry To 'Positive'

Moody's Updates Outlook On European Retail Industry To 'Positive'
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Accelerating Innovation Is Key To Meeting Changing Shopper Expectations Thu, 20 May 2021

Accelerating Innovation Is Key To Meeting Changing Shopper Expectations
Pastorfrigor – Innovation In The World Of Refrigeration Thu, 20 May 2021

Pastorfrigor – Innovation In The World Of Refrigeration
Ensure A Safe Transition To A2L Refrigerants With Opteon Thu, 20 May 2021

Ensure A Safe Transition To A2L Refrigerants With Opteon
Belgium Sees 88% More Mobile Payments Since Last Year Wed, 19 May 2021

Belgium Sees 88% More Mobile Payments Since Last Year
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN