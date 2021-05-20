JORDÃO Introduces COMBO Display Cabinets

Published on May 20 2021 12:27 PM in Technology tagged: Retail / Grocery / Refrigeration / JORDAO

JORDÃO has launched new COMBO display cabinets to help retailers and hospitality players maximise their floor space efficiency.

The COMBO concept helps businesses to grow by bringing the self-service sale of packaged products and fresh foods service in a single display cabinet, either for chilled or hot foods, and combining a grab-and-go merchandiser with a serve-over display case.

The range offers two models: FRESCO and FUTURO.

FRESCO is a compact model, ideal for coffee shops, kiosks, or mini-marts, for food items such as salads, sandwiches, beverages, or pastry and savoury tarts.

For supermarkets and hypermarkets, JORDÃO offers FUTURO – a larger model with generous dimensions to cope with the extensive product range in modern grocery outlets, comprising products like cheese, hams, or prepared foods and take away.

Together with the increased display area, when compared to traditional counters, JORDÃO's COMBO models facilitate staff operations and shoppers' access to food products, thanks to the easy and wide access to upper and lower decks.

COMBO models from JORDÃO feature double-glazed glass to reduce temperature loss and energy costs

As an option, the range is available with natural cork thermal insulation, which is 100% renewable and recyclable for a reduced carbon footprint.

By stimulating impulse buying and cross-selling, JORDÃO's COMBO models are a true sales booster.

JORDÃO is one of the leading European suppliers of tailored refrigeration equipment solutions for small, medium, and large stores and supplies high-quality refrigerated solutions across all sectors, from supermarkets and cafés to hotels and restaurants and the wider hospitality industry.

