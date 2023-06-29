Jumbo Launches Self-Service Platform For Advertisers

Dutch retailer Jumbo has announced the introduction of a new self-service platform in collaboration with Streaem, which allows brands to set up, monitor and optimise sponsored product campaigns in a very fast and efficient manner.

Presently, advertisers can use the platform for sponsored product campaigns on Jumbo.com and the Jumbo app.

In the coming period, Jumbo will expand the options to include advertising on digital screens in store and display advertising on the website and app.

Self-Service Platform

The retailer has been offering various options for advertising on its platforms for over three years, but it is taking a new step with the introduction of the Jumbo self-service platform.

Jumbo noted that, with the self-service platform, advertisers can easily set up campaigns. The tool works with a relevance and auction system for product categories and keywords.

Whether it concerns a product launch or brand awareness, the retailer noted that brands now have the opportunity to immediately adjust their marketing campaigns themselves, and to bring them to the attention of Jumbo customers.

‘An Enrichment’

“By combining a large reach with the right customer data, we ensure that we offer our customers inspiration when they see relevant products and messages close to the moment of purchase,” said Frances Franken, commercial director of Jumbo.

“This makes Jumbo Retail Media an enrichment of the media mix for advertisers.”

Jumbo is the second-largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands. The retailer has more than 700 stores and an online presence, via Jumbo.com and the Jumbo app.

Jumbo has also been active in Belgium since 2019 and now has 30 stores therein.

