Just Eat Takeaway Extends Partnership With UEFA

Online food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway has extended its partnership with the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League until 2027.

The initiative will take the total number of UEFA competitions supported by Just Eat Takeaway to 11.

The company will continue to sponsor all women’s competitions under a different contracting cycle.

Just Eat's contract with all women’s competitions, which covers five competitions, lasts until 2025.

'Dynamic Partnership'

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, stated, “We are thrilled to continue our dynamic partnership with Just Eat Takeaway.com as the official food delivery partner of UEFA’s men’s club competitions.

“As a result, the matchday experience will continue to benefit fans who can enjoy the convenience of having their favourite meals delivered directly by Just Eat Takeaway.com to their doorstep, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action. We will also continue joint initiatives in support of UEFA’s mission to make our events and matches more sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

The extended contract will continue to drive brand awareness for Just Eat Takeaway.com, from the in-game perimeter LED boards and media interview backdrops to exclusive activation opportunities.

It also includes broadcast sponsorship for the UEFA Champions League and premium brand exposure during the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches.

During the 2022-23 season, Just Eat Takeaway.com sold enough pizzas to fill an average sports stadium 200 times, with customers in the UK placing the highest number of orders, the company noted.

'A Perfect Match'

Susan O’Brien, VP Brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com, added, “Football and food delivery are a perfect match. We are very proud to partner with UEFA, as it gives us a unique opportunity to engage with football fans who can order their favourite food directly from our local platforms, while watching their favourite teams play in the most prominent European football tournaments.

“The partnership continues to deliver fantastic results for our brand, driving visibility, recognition and positive perceptions of Just Eat Takeaway.com across our markets globally.”

Just Eat Takeaway.com is present in around 20 markets globally, including Just Eat in the UK, Spain and Italy, Lieferando in Germany and Austria, and Thuisbezorgd.nl in the Netherlands.

The business collaborates with 679,000 partners to deliver to cater to millions of customers worldwide.

It offers local takeaway favourites, premium fine-dining dishes, and everyday essentials such as groceries and non-food items.